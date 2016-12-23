| The roads I take...
Looking for Review on PHP Code (Login/Auth System)
Yay! My talk about "Web Logins after Persona - How I solved logins on my small websites" has been accepted for the Mozilla DevRoom at FOSDEM 2017!
That talk is a followup on my earlier post on the login systems question, which I ended up solving by writing my own OAuth2 login server based on oauth2-server-php. While that library provides the actual functionality for OAuth2, I had to build a system around it that handles the actual registration and login and the API for retrieving an email address for the logged in user.
I would like to open up the code for that server to the public at FOSDEM!
For that, I need someone (hopefully multiple people) to review the code to be sane security-wise (an in-depth audit is probably not needed yet, but review for sanity for sure), as I have it deployed myself and don't want the open code to be a risk for me, and also I want it to be fine for people to deploy and depend their own (small) websites on this system for login.
It's basically all PHP code, but it's not too much, the PHP files of the project itself are just about 900 lines long altogether, though it uses the document and email classes from my php-utility-classes as well as oauth2-server-php and a bit of doctrine DBAL, though I don't think the latter two need any review for sanity. The JS is minimal and the CSS no issue for security sanity.
I have one Mozillian who has volunteered and should look into the code soon, but I'd like to have two or three people to take a look, if possible.
If you can help, please let me know with a reply on this post (leave your email, as I'll contact you there), Telegram, Diaspora*, or email and tell me why/how you are qualified to review this code.
Thanks and Happy Holidays!
