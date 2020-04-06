Sending Encrypted Messages from JavaScript to Python via Blockchain

| The roads I take...

Last year, I worked with the Capacity team on the Crypto stamp project, the first physical postage stamp with a unique digital twin, issued by the Austrian Postal Service (Österreichische Post AG). Those stamps are mainly intended as collectibles, but their physical "half" can be used as valid postage on packages or letters, and a QR code on that physical stamp links to a website presenting the digital collectible. Our job (at Capacity Blockchain Solutions) was to build that digital collectible, the website at crypto.post.at , and the back-end service delivering both public meta data and the back end for the website. I specifically did most of the work on the Ethereum Smart Contract for the digital collectible, a "non-fungible token" (NFT) using the ERC-721 standard ( publicly visible ), as well as the back-end REST service, which I implemented in Python (based on Flask and Web3.py ). The coding for the website was done by colleagues, of course using JavaScript for the dynamic elements.

eccrypto.encrypt()

var data = JSON.stringify(addressfields); var eccrypto = require("eccrypto"); eccrypto.encrypt(pubkey, Buffer(data)) .then((encrypted) => { var sendData = { iv: encrypted.iv.toString("hex"), ephemPublicKey: encrypted.ephemPublicKey.toString("hex"), ciphertext: encrypted.ciphertext.toString("hex"), mac: encrypted.mac.toString("hex"), }; var finalString = JSON.stringify(sendData); // Call the token shipping function with that final string. OnChainShopContract.methods.shipToMe(finalString, tokenId) .send({from: web3.eth.defaultAccount}).then(...)... };

pip install eciespy cryptography

from Crypto.Cipher import AES import hashlib import hmac from cryptography.hazmat.primitives.asymmetric import ec from cryptography.hazmat.backends import default_backend def ecies_decrypt(privkey, message_parts): # Do ECDH via the cryptography module to get the non-libsecp256k1 version. sender_public_key_obj = ec.EllipticCurvePublicNumbers.from_encoded_point(ec.SECP256K1(), message_parts["ephemPublicKey"]).public_key(default_backend()) private_key_obj = ec.derive_private_key(Web3.toInt(hexstr=privkey),ec.SECP256K1(), default_backend()) aes_shared_key = private_key_obj.exchange(ec.ECDH(), sender_public_key_obj) # Now let's do AES-CBC with this, including the hmac matching (modeled after eccrypto code). aes_keyhash = hashlib.sha512(aes_shared_key).digest() hmac_key = aes_keyhash[32:] test_hmac = hmac.new(hmac_key, message_parts["iv"] + message_parts["ephemPublicKey"] + message_parts["ciphertext"], hashlib.sha256).digest() if test_hmac != message_parts["mac"]: logger.error("Mac doesn't match: %s vs. %s", test_hmac, message_parts["mac"]) return False aes_key = aes_keyhash[:32] # Actual decrypt is modeled after ecies.utils.aes_decrypt() - but with CBC mode to match eccrypto. aes_cipher = AES.new(aes_key, AES.MODE_CBC, iv=message_parts["iv"]) try: decrypted_bytes = aes_cipher.decrypt(message_parts["ciphertext"]) # Padding characters (unprintable) may be at the end to fit AES block size, so strip them. unprintable_chars = bytes(''.join(map(chr, range(0,32))).join(map(chr, range(127,160))), 'utf-8') decrypted_string = decrypted_bytes.rstrip(unprintable_chars).decode("utf-8") return decrypted_string except: logger.error("Could not decode ciphertext: %s", sys.exc_info()[0]) return False